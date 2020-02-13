Kari felt the party was not listening

Dear Editor,

Like a skilful chess player, Councillor Kari Douglas made a strategic political move, switching party allegiance from the People's National Party to join the Jamaica Labour Party.

Timing is everything, as Kari timed everything as she symbolically crossed the aisle of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Douglas, daughter of former minister the late Easton Douglas, has suffered at the hands of an inept People's National Party leadership in recent months.

She had supported the Peter Bunting leadership challenge and has been dissed and sidelined by the party which shows no signs of healing. We understand that there are other rifts with Douglas which has been building up even before that.

We are told that not long ago Douglas was challenged to leave the party by the daughter of PNP leader Peter Phillips, well, Douglas, a qualified quantity surveyor, with skills which could be an asset to any government, did just that, and the JLP got stronger.

Here you have a rising, bright star, an articulate young woman from a political family, with a willingness to serve and hold public office, and the People's National Party's leadership continues to sideline members over petty differences, vindictiveness, and spite.

Douglas was forced to resign as leader of the PNP team on the KSAMC. She was also pulled or forced out from other committees, the same way others were 'dissed' for daring to voice concerns about the party's direction and lacklustre leadership.

Douglas, in her statement, felt that the People's National Party was no longer progressive, and failed to pursue an “unswerving commitment to national development”. She indicated that she felt the party was not listening to its membership and noted that People's National Party “has also, for some time, not been a space where creative ideas, especially the thoughts of young people, are encouraged and treated seriously”.

Kari made her move at the right time, and I do believe others might soon follow her lead.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com