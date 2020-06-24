Keep giving victims a voice
Dear Editor,
Thanks to the Jamaica Observer and reporter Kimberley Hibbert for the outstanding bravery in the report on incest published on Sunday, June 21, 2020, 'Raped by a cousin at 13, then by her father at 18'.
It is a particularly unpopular topic, especially on Father's Day.
There are, however, too many women completely destroyed by this terrible experience. Victims are often terrified on these celebrated days. They have to attend family functions and are sometimes forced to shower undeserved praise on family 'menaces'.
The sad tale revealed in Hibbert's riveting piece is how this torment continues. It becomes an unspoken tradition from one generation to another. It is the unfortunate 'entitlement' of many men. Those who should protect are happy to share the spoils of demolishing a female family member; calling in any available hounds in neighbourhoods to continue the abuse.
Many women and men are in tears with some level of healing by your piece of journalism. Be brave, and thanks for speaking the truth!
Wrightingupahstorm
writingupastorm@yahoo.com
