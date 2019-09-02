Ken Baugh was a gentleman

Dear Editor,

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, as at other ministries, civil servants/foreign service officers work with a range of politicians from both parties. There are some who make a lasting impression and one such was Dr Kenneth Baugh, who left us on Sunday.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won the general election in September 2007 and, to my surprise, and I think to his, Dr Baugh was assigned the foreign affairs and foreign trade portfolio, as well as being deputy prime minister. He came to the foreign trade portfolio in the heat of the CARIFORUM/European Union Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations. He was definitely given a baptism of fire having to attend some critical and contentious meetings in his first days in office. Minister Baugh remained calm in the heat of the moment.

He was humble, a gentleman. He treated the staff at all levels with respect. He was always in learning mode; not content to just read the briefs, he would do his own research and ask questions. He was open to discussions and to other opinions. It was not unusual to get a call on a Sunday afternoon with a query.

There were memorable occasions attending meetings with Minister Baugh in Caricom, and at the World Trade Organization in Geneva. You could tell when the minister was well into his stride in an intervention as he would lapse into “Mr Speaker…”

On flights, you could expect Minister Baugh to come back to check on other members of the delegation and he would be waiting for you at the end of the flight.

It is for the historians and political commentators to assess Minister Baugh's tenure in office, his political career and achievements.

From a former foreign service officer, it was indeed a pleasure to have worked with him. May he rest in peace.

Marcia Thomas

Former under-secretary, foreign trade

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

maelth87@hotmail.com