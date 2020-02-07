Kingston city, higher heights

Dear Editor,

The last few years have seen a fair number of medium- and high-rise buildings being constructed throughout the city. This has led to much discussion about increasing densities and the related challenges, but these need not be hindrances.

The ongoing debate on whether or not the city of Kingston needs to go higher is really a non-issue. In recent times we have seen the conversion of good agricultural lands and other environmentally sensitive lands for housing and other urban-type developments. The loss of these lands has facilitated urban sprawl and had implications for food security.

In the quest to satisfy demand, housing developments have come on stream outside of the city limits; however, this populace still finds themselves commuting to the city for employment, recreation, and other needs. This daily commute has led to congestion when entering the city and within the city. To alleviate such it is the responsibility of the town planning authorities to provide the requisite infrastructure to support developments outside the city limits. The provision of infrastructure will also create employment opportunities; however, the question is: Are the planning authorities in a position to do so?

Increasing height and densities have many advantages, it negates the need for further conversion of agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands, it limits sprawl and its effects, and facilitates comprehensive development of the city. Notwithstanding, it has to be acknowledged that there are challenges and implications; where will parking be provided, and what about the expected traffic? Can the geology support increasing building heights? Is there water to support the resulting developments? What about sewage and waste disposal?

It doesn't take a genius to see the importance of the above questions, and it behoves the authorities involved to ensure they are answered. Hopefully those answers include greater emphasis on waste and water recycling; a push for multi-storey parking garages, basement and rooftop parking and with time; and the development of a train or a tram system connecting nodes throughout the city to help mollify the parking deficiency.

Higher heights for Kingston city is a must, but a piecemeal approach spells danger. The hope is that a comprehensive plan is in place and being followed. The questions have been asked, let's hope those that should have the answers do.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com