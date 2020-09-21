Krystal wrong

Dear Editor,

I read of Krystal Tomlinson's 30-day notice period to Dr Peter Phillips with a sense of horror.

Her letter was rude, showed a lack of gratitude for Dr Phillips's many, many years of service starting when she was just born or was a mere tot. Her letter was crudely self-serving and Dr Phillips deserves an apology from the hot-headed, impulsive, and rude Krystal Tomlinson.

Dr Phillips gave 30-plus years of service to Jamaica. His performance as minister of finance when Jamaica was at risk under an International Monetary Fund agreement was patriotic, intelligent, and in the true character of public service.

Tomlinson is delusional if she believes she is Senate material at this stage of her development.

Martha Brae

martha.brae@yahoo.com