Kudos, Percy Junior Hospital
Dear Editor,
Kindly allow me space to salute the staff at Percy Junor Hospital in Clarendon.
Recently I sought treatment at the clinic and pharmacy and the services were of a very high standard.
The high level of patient care and customer-centred aapproach were commendable.
I must make special mention of Nurses Richards, Burke, Tea, and Allen, along with Dr Mallahoo.
The service was first class, although I was the last person to be completely served.
Keep up the good work, Percy Junor Hospital!
Andre Wellington
Christiana, Manchester
andrewellington344@yahoo.com
