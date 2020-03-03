Kudos, Percy Junior Hospital

Dear Editor,

Kindly allow me space to salute the staff at Percy Junor Hospital in Clarendon.

Recently I sought treatment at the clinic and pharmacy and the services were of a very high standard.

The high level of patient care and customer-centred aapproach were commendable.

I must make special mention of Nurses Richards, Burke, Tea, and Allen, along with Dr Mallahoo.

The service was first class, although I was the last person to be completely served.

Keep up the good work, Percy Junor Hospital!

Andre Wellington

Christiana, Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com