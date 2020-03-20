Kudos, Tufton, but Ja owes much to Fenton Ferguson

Dear Editor,

It goes without saying that Dr Fenton Ferguson's handling of the chikungunya (CHIKV) epidemic not so long ago left a lot to be desired, and that is putting it mildly. He was soundly flogged in and by the media, and rightly so, but he has paid the price, at least politically.

But disregard that infamously insensitive statement about “not babies in the real sense”, set aside political biases, step back, and examine the situation objectively. Believe it or not, like it or not, the people of Jamaica owe former Minister of Health Dr Fenton Ferguson an enormous debt of gratitude.

Now here is where the gratitude comes in: If we did not have that abysmal performance to use as a benchmark, the nation would hardly have had a means of comparing and assessing the actions of those now at the helm as it relates to COVID-19. The difference is like night and day and kudos must be given to the Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton and his team. Granted, there have been missteps along the way, but very few will disagree that the efforts and results so far deserve nothing less than a B+.

Uncharacteristic of embattled government ministers, Tufton has been visible and reachable throughout, to the point of becoming nauseating, but the country, especially the media, greatly appreciates this.

Make no mistake, though, The Most Honourable “Brogad” is looking on and must be assessing his chances against Tufton in a future leadership challenge for the party. Don't be surprised if in the not too distant future Tufton gets redeployed to the national security ministry to take away some of his lustre. It is rumoured that one “Man A Yaad” met a similar fate.

I am sure many of my fellow Jamaicans will join me in congratulating you on a creditable performance so far, Minister Tufton. What you have unwittingly done is to prove that it does not necessarily take an individual with a medical degree to successfully run the health ministry. You have also proven that someone with no track record to speak of in a particular field can step up and succeed.

Sic luceat lux, Sir, keep safe and keep up the good work.

Robert Mitchell

Christiana PO

Manchester

mitcib@yahoo.ca