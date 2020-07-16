Late, but great
Dear Editor,
I am happy that the Government of Jamaica has given notice of a motion to amend the electoral law to facilitate the holding of a general election and local government elections on the same day.
The country will save money in so doing, which can be allocated to unfunded and underfunded projects.
Though I think it is a little too late, it is better to be late than never.
The Electoral Advisory Committee should also be commended for acceding to the request of the electorate. It is my fervent wish and hope that whichever party forms the next Government it will continue to listen to the people, as it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.
Joseph M Cornwall Sr
Managing Director
House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Limited
tranquillityfh@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy