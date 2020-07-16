Late, but great

Dear Editor,

I am happy that the Government of Jamaica has given notice of a motion to amend the electoral law to facilitate the holding of a general election and local government elections on the same day.

The country will save money in so doing, which can be allocated to unfunded and underfunded projects.

Though I think it is a little too late, it is better to be late than never.

The Electoral Advisory Committee should also be commended for acceding to the request of the electorate. It is my fervent wish and hope that whichever party forms the next Government it will continue to listen to the people, as it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

Joseph M Cornwall Sr

Managing Director

House of Tranquillity Funeral Home Limited

tranquillityfh@yahoo.com