Learn from the COVID-19 response errors

Caught up in social media and the rarefied air of a digitally-driven 'virtual world' it is easy for some to lose sight of the real world.

Over the last week or two, COVID-19 has reminded better-off Jamaicans of the desperate 'hand-to-mouth' poverty and ignorance in which far too many of their countrymen and women are embedded.

It's a world in which First World standards and context simply do not apply.

For the average informal, itinerant vendor selling odds and ends in order to make enough money to buy dinner for the family, the need for social/physical distancing is incomprehensible, even ludicrous.

The same is true for the poor consumer who must buy from day to day, since there is never enough money to stock up.

For those people, the threat of COVID-19 pales in the face of existing hunger and deprivation.

To many of the poorest Jamaicans the call for them to keep washing their hands is nonsensical, since there is no running water in the 'big yard' they call home, and the nearest functioning standpipe is a long walk away.

Yet, for all that, the Government and leaders in elected politics and elsewhere can't throw up their hands and give up.

They must press on in the fight to unite the population in doing the correct things so as to fight the dreadful disease that is threatening human life and society.

In that respect, this newspaper believes public health expert Professor Winston Davidson's advice for Jamaicans to be encouraged to “tun yuh han' mek fashion” should be taken on board.

As far as is possible, people should be guided towards recognition that, while social distancing is difficult, when there are multiple occupants of a small space, simple cloth masks, kept clean, can make a big difference.

Jamaicans should be encouraged to recognise that even when there is no running water and very little of the precious liquid in storage, what's available can be 'stretched' and shared to meet basic needs, including personal hygiene.

As much as possible, with the help of Government, business and church leaders, civil society, etc, the elderly and vulnerable must be protected — even if it requires moving them to a safer place.

Also, Government and its operatives should accept and learn from the several errors of recent times.

From the failure to remove Jamaicans from a cruise ship to the mishandling of the job-intensive business processing outsourcing centres, and to the missteps of the St Catherine lockdown, there have been too many foul-ups

But all of that is water under the bridge. Let's learn and move on.

Even as Jamaicans look back, thought should be given to the way forward and perhaps a more upfront role for the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, which heads the national coordinating mechanism.

The Jamaica Defence Force, too, which has expertise in disaster management, needs to be utilised more.

Obviously, though, the elected political directorate and civil service leadership must have oversight.