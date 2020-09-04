Leave Adele be!
Dear Editor,
Recently, British pop star Adele posted a photo wearing African Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini top. The photo, taken in the backyard of her Los Angeles home, was in tribute to the popular UK Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates Caribbean and black culture and was cancelled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There was a lot of backlash online, saying the look was cultural appropriation. One person wrote: “dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation, Adele the Bantu Knots were unnecessary, the Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary, please just stop it!”
I think too many people get touchy and uptight over the topic of cultural appropriation to the extent they don't understand it. It's one thing to mock a look or a culture or race, which would be unacceptable; it's another to embrace it and celebrate it in a positive light. Adele chose the latter.
She was not wearing the controversial black face, neither did she add a gimmicky or derogatory comment in the caption to suggest she was making fun of the look. Would people say the same thing if a Caucasian wore an African dashiki?
Adele's photo paid homage to a popular cultural event embraced by blacks and Caribbean people especially. It gained a lot of publicity globally for Adele, Jamaica, and the UK summer carnival which some people might not have been even aware of. The story was featured in People magazine, Vanity Fair, Entertainment Tonight, National Post, among other popular magazines, newspapers, and tabloids.
In my opinion, it was a win-win for both Adele and Jamaica. Some people need to lighten up and start living a bit more and stop being so angry all the time.
P Chin
chin_p@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy