Leon Bailey is right about 'Tappa'

Dear Editor,

Theodore Whitmore is a good coach, but that doesn't mean he can't be criticised or it can't be said that he needs improvement in order to be great.

I've been watching “Tappa's” coaching for the past 12 years and his weakness is not settling on a team or a core set of players. His other weakness is not ensuring that he has a creative midfielder on the field at all times.

Reggae Boyz star Leon Bailey pointed out the truth that Jamaica has the talent to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and that only the Jamaica Football Federation, via Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore, can stop them.

He pointed out Tappa's weakness of still experimenting on a squad and starting 11 in a tournament.

The Jamaica Football Federation's 'blind' supporters are now trying to say that the main reason for Leon Bailey's rant or going public is because they rejected his father and manager, Craig Butler, from being an integral part of the football programme. Well, let's say that's the real reason Leon Bailey went public, but isn't what he's saying about Tappa the truth?

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com