Let's debate Senate removals

Dear Editor,

For a few months my colleagues in the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica and I have been debating among ourselves some aspects of our country's governance that need to change sooner rather than later. Some of us, myself included, believe that our constitution has several identified flaws that need urgent correction. Chief among them, in my humble opinion, is the need for some constitutional provision for the removal of a senator from office.

It cannot be that in our democracy there are constitutional means for the removal of almost every public office holder who is selected rather than elected, with the exception of a senator.

A prime minister would be forced to resign and/or call an election if a vote of no-confidence was successfully brought against him or her.

The governor general serves at the pleasure of The Queen and as such can be dismissed. There is even constitutional means for the removal of the monarch. Yet, after over five decades of Independence, Jamaica has not figured out how to remove senators from office, even if the person who appointed them would wish for their removal.

I submit to the people of this nation that an elected prime minister or Opposition leader should have the ability to remove an appointed senator if s/he has lost confidence in the individual. Imagine the additional difficulties our elected leaders would face if they were to find out that an appointed senator does not support the legislative agenda of the leader, but rather has other motives.

All democratically elected leaders should expect to live with a few thorns in their flesh when seeking to carry out the people's business. However, no democratically elected leader should be forced to contend with a senator, or a group of senators, who prove to be daggers and swords in the back of the leader. We must create a constitutional provision for the removal of such individuals, even if by a simple vote of no-confidence in the Upper House.

Let us revisit the constitution and modify this identified flaw. I further extend a challenge to anyone who wants to debate me on the premise of my arguments for said constitutional reform.

Ashauni Daniel Granville

Minister of finance

National Youth Parliament of Jamaica 2020

danielseangranville@gmail.com