Let's debate Senate removals
Dear Editor,
For a few months my colleagues in the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica and I have been debating among ourselves some aspects of our country's governance that need to change sooner rather than later. Some of us, myself included, believe that our constitution has several identified flaws that need urgent correction. Chief among them, in my humble opinion, is the need for some constitutional provision for the removal of a senator from office.
It cannot be that in our democracy there are constitutional means for the removal of almost every public office holder who is selected rather than elected, with the exception of a senator.
A prime minister would be forced to resign and/or call an election if a vote of no-confidence was successfully brought against him or her.
The governor general serves at the pleasure of The Queen and as such can be dismissed. There is even constitutional means for the removal of the monarch. Yet, after over five decades of Independence, Jamaica has not figured out how to remove senators from office, even if the person who appointed them would wish for their removal.
I submit to the people of this nation that an elected prime minister or Opposition leader should have the ability to remove an appointed senator if s/he has lost confidence in the individual. Imagine the additional difficulties our elected leaders would face if they were to find out that an appointed senator does not support the legislative agenda of the leader, but rather has other motives.
All democratically elected leaders should expect to live with a few thorns in their flesh when seeking to carry out the people's business. However, no democratically elected leader should be forced to contend with a senator, or a group of senators, who prove to be daggers and swords in the back of the leader. We must create a constitutional provision for the removal of such individuals, even if by a simple vote of no-confidence in the Upper House.
Let us revisit the constitution and modify this identified flaw. I further extend a challenge to anyone who wants to debate me on the premise of my arguments for said constitutional reform.
Ashauni Daniel Granville
Minister of finance
National Youth Parliament of Jamaica 2020
danielseangranville@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy