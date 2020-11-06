Let's avoid a repeat of the return to school cock-up

As has been marvelled about repeatedly in less than a year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed much of what had been previously accepted as normal.

It's not all bad. For example, the pandemic has greatly accelerated the use of evolving communication technologies.

Who would've thought in January that come November the Jamaican public school system would be relying on virtual teaching and learning?

It means, of course, that thousands of children and their teachers are being fast-tracked to techno-literacy at a rate that wouldn't have been possible in the old normal.

Having come this far, we can't turn back. Hence, advice from Education Minister Fayval Williams that, regardless of planned return to face-to-face school, virtual learning and teaching are here to stay.

“Even if we open all schools and we go back to face-to-face learning, technology in schools is permanent... It is going to enrich the classroom experience,” the education minister said at a recent function to hand out electronic tablets for use by students.

But also, we all know that virtual schooling is not working out for a large segment of the population, especially those at the low end of the socio-economic ladder.

In some cases, we are told 50 per cent or more of students at some schools are missing out for one reason or another.

Availability of electronic/computerised gadgets apart, there are huge problems that aren't easily resolved, having to do with Internet access, home supervision, learning deficiencies, etc.

Hence, Prime Minister Andrew Holness's lament that pronounced inequalities are being made worse in the absence of normal education.

That has led to the short-notice decision for a two-week pilot project among 17 schools across the country, aimed at seeing how best to do a return to face-to-face school on a national scale.

Given the dangers posed by COVID-19, the project has to be carefully implemented, despite the short notice. As has been made clear by the authorities, the Government has to make sure that reopening physical school plants does not make the health crisis worse.

In such circumstances we are appalled at news this week that the Ministry of Education decided on schools for the pilot project without actually informing the leaders of those schools. It seems school principals found out second hand.

We feel for the principal of Yallahs High Mr Mark Malabver who said he has been left “flying in the dark” by the ministry's approach.

“My challenge is how untidy it is being done... If you're going to have us be a part of the pilot there must be a series of meetings that would have had to have taken place for discussions and dialogue as to how it is this thing will be implemented,” said Mr Malabver.

It's human to err, but given the absolute importance of the project this was a monstrous cock-up on the part of those who run Jamaica's education system.

We trust that all efforts will be made to ensure that there is no repeat; that t's are crossed and i's dotted.

Not just this newspaper, but all well-thinking Jamaicans will be watching.