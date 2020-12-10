Let's do God's will as we celebrate Christ's birth

Dear Editor,

The birth of Jesus is the most significant and important birth in history. It is also the most joyful and wonderful time.

Christ's birth means a Saviour has come to rescue mankind from sins. “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) As sinful human beings we were unable to save ourselves. We are imperfect, and our sins separate us from God. But because of the love of God, He sent His perfect, sinless son, Jesus Christ, to take our sins away by dying on the cross, and He was raised from the dead, three days later, and He is now interceding for us to His Father in heaven (1 Corinthians 15:3-4; Hebrews 7:24-25).

In this season of celebrating the holy birth of Christ, let us all keep in mind the reason Christ became flesh and lived among us. His purpose and His father's purpose was to save us from sin (Matthew 1:21). Now we have a role to play. We must believe that Christ came to die for our sins (John 3:14-15) We must repent of our sins (Acts 3:19). We must confess our faith in Jesus as the Christ, the Son of God, or Lord (Romans 10:9-10). We must be baptised in order to be reconciled to God and be called the children of God (Mark 16:16).

The true celebration of Christ's birth is for all of us to do His will. We must never forget this well-known scripture, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Even though we were the ones who strayed away from God by disobeying His will, God made the first step to bring us back to Himself. Sin is only destructive, but God's saving grace brings peace, joy, and reconciliation with God, our Creator.

Let us all reflect on our lives and examine ourselves and be willing to acknowledge our fault and make a decision to change and do the will of God. This is really our main purpose on Earth. This is where true happiness is. This does not mean that we will not be persecuted, but when we do God's will we can rest assured that God is on our side, and He is the King of kings and Lord of lords, and all are answerable to Him.

Sonia Fay Buckland

faithfulb7@yahoo.com