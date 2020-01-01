Let's hail twenty-twenty
Dear Editor,
20-20 says our vision is just right!
Will year 2020 make us see the light?
A new year marks the beginning of new life,
Will this new year reduce violence and strife?
Our forefathers thought that events of New Year's Day
Set the stage for things along the way.
Let's start out right and test this theory,
The future will in due course become history.
Let's have a crime-free New Year's Day,
And hope the year remains that way.
May 2020 bring us joy and good health,
Let's grow our economy and our wealth;
Most of all we want peace and love,
And pray for blessings from above.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
