Let's hear from Holness, Charles Jr on Dry Harbour Mountain matter

Dear Editor,

What is minister without portfolio Leslie Campbell's interest in Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC that he has seen it fit to defy every sense of logic and the expert advice of the National Environmental Planning Agency (NEPA), and compelling arguments in an environmental impact assessment (EIA) of irreparable damage, in overturning the decision by the State watchdog not to allow mining and quarrying at the Dry Harbour Mountain in Discovery Bay, St Ann?

Why has the minister been given authority to make a decision on a matter relating to the environment without even a word being uttered by the actual portfolio minister with responsibility for climate change or the rest of Cabinet?

Can a minister be so unilateral in his actions on a matter that concerns so many?

I believe this is ministerial overreach, which is exactly what Prime Minister Andrew Holness promised would not happen when he was re-elected.

Holness has to get a better handle on such matters and decisions.

In his previous Administration he was dogged by the actions of a minister without portfolio in regards to an environmental matter, and now we are seeing a repeat of the same issue, albeit with a different minister without portfolio and a different parcel of land.

This issue, however, seems a slap in the face, which causes one to feel that the prime minister was only paying lip service when he said that, “In our last Government the narrative of corruption dogged us, and I want to make it very clear — because there are many persons who will be assuming State authority — this Government does not stand for corruption.”

And what is Pearnel Charles Jr, the minister of climate change, doing in all of this? Why has he not spoken on this matter?

Minister Charles Jr and the prime minister must move with alacrity to address this matter and stamp out even the appearance of any untoward interference so early in the life of the new Administration.

Maria Carla Gullotta

Executive Director

Stand up for Jamaica

Kingston

carlajamaica51@gmail.com