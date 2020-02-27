Let's keep on keeping out the coronavirus

Thus far, Jamaica and the Caribbean have not confirmed any cases of the fearsome coronavirus (COVID-19). We are keeping our fingers crossed but cognisant that we have to do more than that.

In that regard, we have to applaud and support the decision of our health officials to not accept the visit of the cruise ship, MSC Meraviglia carrying 4,500 passengers and more than 1,600 crew to Ocho Rios, St Ann on Tuesday, after it was discovered that a crew member was in isolation on-board.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the sickened crew member had a cough, fever and associated muscle pains, with a travel history to a country of interest relating to the COVID-19, and who was later said to be from the Philippines.

It is abundantly clear that Jamaica, which is so highly dependent on tourism earnings, turned back the ship with a very heavy heart. The people of Ocho Rios would have felt particularly deprived. We work hard to bring these cruise ships here.

At the same time, one is also sorry for the passengers who were denied the opportunity to experience our beautiful country and the Caribbean, especially if that is going to be their fate at the other three ports at which they were scheduled to dock.

However, everyone will understand that precaution is the name of the game, with the coronavirus popping up all over the place. Jamaica cannot afford to let its guard down for the benefit of a few dollars more. Indeed, no country can.

No disrespect was meant to the cruise line or its passengers and we look forward to welcoming them back with all our Jamaican charm and warmth when the coast is clear…literally.

In the meantime, The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) must continue to doggedly monitor the situation at the island's ports and, as it has pledged, focus on effective management, “consistently ensuring that all health and safety protocols are always observed”.

The various agencies responsible for safeguarding Jamaica from such marauding diseases are to be commended for their proactive work up to this point. The PAJ, in particular, has assured us that the customary health and safety protocols — part of routine port operations at both cargo and cruise ports — have been heightened.

Apparently, the country continues to benefit from the multi-agency protocol that was developed in 2015 for a national response to the Ebola threat out of Africa, which now applies to all infectious diseases.

The PAJ said that since the threat of the coronavirus, the cruise industry had implemented strict screening policies for home ports before allowing passengers to embark. This is critical because of the growing contacts between Jamaica and China, through personnel coming here to work and students going there to study.

We note that the World Health Organization says it is working closely with the International Air Transport Association and both entities have jointly developed a guidance document to provide advice to cabin crew and airport workers, based on country queries.

And with the United States reporting confirmed cases of the coronavirus and warning that it could spread there, we have more reason to be vigilant. The bulk of our tourists come from the US, and many of our nationals there visit home regularly.