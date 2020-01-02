Let's move forward and ban styrofoam

Dear Editor,

There have been numerous calls from the local business community to decry the ban of styrofoam in our island. I honestly don't think that given the current challenges being faced to find more sustainable alternatives it should warrant a postponement. It is imperative that we understand that with a sensitive issue such as this, if we are not proactive and disciplined in executing this ban now there will always be a prolonged nagging and indecisive air that results in no solid conclusion on the matter.

Minister Daryl Vaz and his team have been working assiduously to monitor the ban and transition from single-use plastics last year without any major hiatus. Banning styrofoam is indeed a difficult feat due to our convenient, multipurpose nature, but it must be done.

Styrofoam is a petroleum-based, non-biodegradable compound. It is an extremely toxic substance that is hazardous to both humans and the environment. Styrofoam contains the chemical styrene which is known to cause cancer, impaired vision and hearing, hormone imbalances, fatigue, and kidney dysfunctions. When hot foods and liquids are placed in styrofoam it actually breaks down causing toxins to enter the bloodstream and tissues. It also has an adverse impact on wildlife and water channels.

According to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), in a report analysing plastic use within the Caribbean, the Caribbean Sea is the second-most plastic-polluted ocean in the world after the Mediterranean Sea. If this statistic solely does not trigger a significant change in our habits I don't know what will.

Many countries within the Caribbean region, beginning January 2020, are moving to implement a ban on the import and circulation of single-use plastics and styrofoam. If other countries are moving forward in this direction and seeing the benefits of this initiative why should Jamaica, who has already got a head start in the right direction, hesitate in forging ahead.

Our environmentalists, who are concerned about the alternatives being currently employed, should propose to the nation sustainable choices so the transition process is made easier. It should not be an instance of crying to the press with negative and limiting views on the proposed ban. This type of behaviour only hinders progress and development.

I am positive that if extensive research is executed by the appropriate officials we will be able, in the very near future, to locate excellent alternatives to styrofoam. In some countries, Ecotainers and EarthShell paper products are used as inexpensive, renewable, and sustainable biodegradable options. We could possibly explore these choices.

Change is never usually easy, but if our current circumstances do not promote growth, longevity and beneficial outcomes in the long run, it dictates that we have to move towards a direction that is synonymous with progress. Don't you think?

Tara Henry

