Dear Editor,

In a time of unprecedented crisis and uncertainty that has been plaguing our nation it is of utmost importance that we take the time to delve within and discern sensibly the choices presented as to who will form the next Government of Jamaica.

After keen analysis, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) holds a more effective and progressive record of development in the country than any other political party. When JLP took the reins of leadership in 2016 the country was wading through one of the worst economic phases of its history. The external debts had given way to dramatic increases in crime and unemployment, and poverty was in all its glory. The Andrew Holness-led Administration hit the ground running, undertaking the most critical task of proving its critics wrong. Due to its bold steps the debt ratio has fallen.

According to the data from the '2020 Index of Economic Freedom', the Jamaican economy is now the sixth largest among 32 countries in the American regions and scores well above regional and world average. Moreover, the country has witnessed exemplary reduction in poverty, lowest unemployment rate in over half a decade, and noted quarterly economic growth under Finance Minister Nigel Clarke. And steps are underway to manage corruption that will likely bear fruit. These achievements have improved the standard of living for Jamaicans.

For the COVID-19 situation, the JLP Government has taken critical steps to counteract this threat. If we are to be brutally honest, the rise in current rates is due largely to the non-adherence to social distancing protocols by Jamaicans.

Based on the foregoing, it is evident that the JLP Government is working to make Jamaica a prosperous nation after disastrous economic experiments. Some will argue that they have not benefited, let us resign from coloured lenses; it is not overnight success. Let's stay the course.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com