Let the COVID-19 facts be our guide

Dear Editor,

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) is a strong believer in evidence-based approaches to public health and other health issues. We are concerned about the recent dissemination of opinions unsupported by the preponderance of evidence available in medical literature.

We urge everyone in positions of public trust and respect to contribute to the national effort to save lives through scientifically sound utterances. The public relies on us to live by the first precept of medicine: Premum non nocere — First, do no harm.

The MAJ wishes to state and reinforce the following facts to the public at large:

The COVID-19 virus is here in Jamaica. It is neither a cold-weather or hot weather virus. It is a virus that has caused people to die in cold climate countries as well as in those with hot temperatures. As of this morning 283 people have died in Jamaica from COVID-19.

The numbers in Jamaica have been relatively low compared to many other countries. This is so because of the extraordinary efforts that have been made by the authorities and by the public health team. Controlling the entry of travellers to our country, restrictions on gatherings and activities, social distancing, proper mask-wearing, proper hand-washing and use of approved hand sanitisers are measures that have saved lives. We urge everyone to continue to adhere to these measures, especially as the festive season is upon us.

We urge the members of the public to continue to hold strain and to adhere to the regulations stipulated by the authorities in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Andrew Manning

President

Medical Association of Jamaica

majpresident@majdoctors.com