PHOTO: Let the games begin!

Members of Jamaica's delegation take part in the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, yesterday. The Pan-American Games run until August 11. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT