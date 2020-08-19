Let the MP candidates debate

Dear Editor,

Why aren't the candidates vying for Member of Parliament (MP) posts across Jamaica called to debates and to put forth their manifestos for the respective constituencies? Aren't the people interested to know what, and not just who, they are voting for?

I appreciate that a series of debates usually occurs at the central level, but MPs need to speak to the issues in their local areas to demonstrate to the people that they understand their needs and possess the solutions to their problems.

Too many political prospects are riding on the back of their party president's accomplishments. But how much of that speaks to their effectiveness at the constituency level? This sort of politics has been antithetical to Jamaica's growth and development.

Furthermore, for MPs seeking re-election, they must be held accountable for their administration of the constituency and be called to defend their stewardship by substantiating their accomplishments for the past term and positing their plans; only then should they be reinstated.

Also, for new candidates, they must be measured by the accomplishments of their predecessors, as well as given a chance to demonstrate their intentions for the constituency, should they be elected.

This shouldn't be difficult to accomplish, as all of these debates could be recorded and shared online for the people of each constituency to view at their convenience.

Political candidates have been getting away with murder for too long, simply hoping to be voted into office from a 'die-hearted' standpoint, as opposed to the demonstration of their ability to bring about true transformation in the lives of their constituents.

My fellow Jamaicans, let us stop selling ourselves short and begin to scrutinise those who seek to lead us, that they may show forth their true colours; not the green and the orange, but whether or not they have the qualities and vision that are necessary to bring the constituency forward and, by extension, the rest of Jamaica.

Besides, it is not too late to organise this series of debates.

Pastor Jermaine Johnson

jermainefjohnson@gmail.com