Let us hear from Ruel Reid!

Dear Editor,

When will corruption end in Jamaica? I am not sure. Do you know?

I ask simply because there have been many instances of corruption in the country's history. Remember the Cuban light bulb scandal? Oh, and Trafigura? And Petrojam? Well, it is now partially hidden by the latest scandal with Ruel Reid and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The truth is that there is always someone in an organisation wanting to get ahead so badly that they choose the immoral way and then the entire institution becomes marred by that one person's exploits.

Look at what is happening with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information. The resignation of former minister Ruel Reid has not fixed the problem.

For the past few days there have been news reports about the ministry, Ruel Reid, and CMU. It makes me wonder if the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn has sufficient evidence at this point to have a successful prosecution in the matter.

I am thinking that since this is the case, it is time for the man himself, Ruel Reid, to appear before a parliamentary committee (publicly broadcast) to inform the nation about what he was doing while heading the portfolio. It might seem far-fetched, but if you think about how long this will take before another scandal replaces it you will want it to be done and over with.

We can all wait and speculate or wait on the police to complete their investigations, but a thorough interrogation of the man is required at this point.

The public reads the papers and watches the news nightly trying to find out what will happen next. Will Ruel Reid be prosecuted? What is his side to the story? What about those who were close to him? What about his driver, public relations team, permanent secretary, everyone that was connected to him, did they know what was going on or was the former education minister handling affairs by himself?

We might be at an impasse.

There are so many questions that we need answers for. Many can only be answered by Ruel Reid, wherever he is. The nation can only hope that this matter will be addressed.

We are told that what has taken place under his leadership was unexpected. Many are disappointed as no one expected him to falter, and so we want to hear from him.

It is certainly time to get this matter done and over with.

Interrogate the man. Maybe he will talk; maybe he will be tight-lipped. Either way, let us see what he does.

Andre Heslop

Andreheslop9@gmail.com