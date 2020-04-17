Let us not waste this crisis

The similarities between the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) now creating havoc across the world, and the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 are frighteningly stark.

COVID-19 emerged in Asia and spread swiftly across the globe, ravaging several European countries in the process and is now severely battering the United States.

The Spanish flu was first seen in Europe, the United States, and sections of Asia then spread with lightning speed around the world.

History records that at the time there were no effective drugs or vaccines to treat it, people were ordered to wear masks; and schools, businesses, and entertainment venues were closed.

The Spanish flu's death toll was staggering — an estimated 50 million people, while some 500 million were infected. Bodies, we are told, piled up in makeshift morgues.

We have not yet seen the back of COVID-19, but since its emergence last December the virus has so far killed more than 130,000 people and infected over two million.

Between the onslaught of the Spanish flu and COVID-19 the world has had to endure pain and loss from other viruses and diseases. In most instances scientists have been able to formulate vaccines and/or treatments to limit their impact.

Even as scientists are now engaged in a frantic race to find a vaccine, we believe the present crisis should be used by man to plan ahead.

We recall in 2014 then US President Barack Obama pleading with the US Congress to put in place infrastructure, not only in America but worldwide, that would allow for quick response to any new virus or disease that could hit the planet.

President Obama made the appeal while seeking US$6.18 billion in emergency funds to enhance America's ability to respond to the Ebola outbreak.

News archives of that address to the Congress quote President Obama as saying: “I cannot think of a better example of an area where we should all agree than passing this emergency funding to fight Ebola, and to set up some of the public health infrastructure that we need to deal with potential outbreaks in the future.”

But the partisan nature of politics, coupled with the fact that Ebola affected only about 12 people in the US, and the vast majority recovered, resulted in Mr Obama's effort being blocked.

The jury is still out on how the world would have been able to respond to COVID-19 had President Obama's suggestion been approved and implemented. Admittedly, achieving a state of readiness is not inexpensive, and will be made even more difficult by the demands of myriad health crises facing the world.

Countries with the resources, of course, can allocate more to scientific research and development, and we hope they do so. Locally, we wish that we can do the same, even as we will struggle to rebuild our economy post-COVID-19.

The current crisis has, to some extent, resulted in an inflow of vital equipment for our medical services. We should use the momentum to continue that, while seeing to the improvement of service, infrastructure, and the welfare of our health care professionals.

Additionally, we have seen that there exists here the skills to manufacture medical and other equipment that, if we were to nurture, would significantly reduce our import bill.

Amid the misery it has brought, COVID-19 is instructing us to not waste a crisis.