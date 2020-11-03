Lisa gets my vote

Dear Editor,

As November 7 draws near, and the People's National Party's (PNP) presidential election campaigns continue in earnest, Jamaicans, especially the PNP elite, have been endorsing their preferred candidate.

Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna are excellent and competent contenders, but Hanna gets my vote.

Dayton Campbell, in his recent endorsement of Mark Golding, suggested that the PNP did not need another Andrew, and he is right. The PNP needs a leader who is both appealing and competent. Though Mark Golding isn't 'hard to look at', he lacks appeal to the youth and to many voters under the age of 40. The PNP can no longer cater to only the older Comrades and subscribe to the old ways of politics. The voice of young adults, and those approaching middle age, is also important.

With the shift from apathy to interest in governance, these groups are seeking not only a statesman/woman, but likeability and hype. To be “trending” is important. They want a leader who can represent the country's interest well at international summits, but who can also excite and inspire them as well as sit on a rock in Blue Hole.

I am confident that Hanna can represent the interest of the nation well. I watched how self-assured she was during the national election debates. Her responses contained no uncertain rambling and no linguistic gymnastics to make bitter medicine palatable. Her information was clearly presented with appropriate wit. Golding did well when compared to the current minister of finance, but he lacked presence and confidence. In fact, the undiscerning gave Dr Nigel Clarke the win only because he exuded confidence, not because he had a better grasp on the issues. Mark Golding will make a good finance minister in Hanna's Cabinet.

Further, I am pleased that Hanna's campaign has moved away from the 'mud' politics to discussing issues and highlighting compelling reasons for supporting her candidacy. This is a mark of true leadership.

Hanna is definitely trending. She has thousands of followers on the various social media platforms and she manages her image well. These augur well for her ability to be a leader of positive influence. I am confident that with her years of experience in politics, her international appeal, and her ability to walk with kings and not lose her common touch, she will be an excellent leader of existing and new PNP supporters at the next general election.

I would be proud to say, “Lisa's my leader!” Lisa gets my vote.

Sharon Cain

sharoncain2021@gmail.com