Long may Alpha music school live!

Dear Editor,

I am happy to know that Alpha 'school of music' will be getting some help from friends in Philadelphia.

We should remember that young, successful musicians like Harold Grenair (Little Jesus), who comes to mind quickly, were taught at Alpha. He was recognised as an excellent saxophonist, eventually performing in London and Europe.

Keeping Alpha alive will nurture more young Jamaican musicians and benefit the country as a whole.

The school should consider posting pictures of successful graduates to inspire young musicians to reach for lofty goals.

I would also suggest that Jamaican consulates in North America be informed of the direction Philadelphia is taking so that they, too, can contribute — unless they prefer to pursue this project alone. It would make funding so much easier when many groups contribute, even small amounts.

We should take a second look before we agree to the demise of our institutions.

Jack Young

jyoungj1@yahoo.ca