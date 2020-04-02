Look to the community market, farmers
Dear Editor,
The coronavirus pandemic is causing all kinds of disruption to the economy, but there is an old saying that there is no ill wind that doesn't blow some good.
Currently, the news on farm produce going to waste is disheartening, not because of loss due to natural disasters, but by commercial folly. The dilemma is blamed on the lack of business due to the closing of hotels. Based on the complaints it seems that our farmers are committed to a single market. Are they able to sell only to hotels? Why not sell to the local consumers through supermarkets and the farmers' markets throughout the island.
Jamaica is importing far too much food from foreign sources at very high prices, and constantly we hear about school kids going hungry because parents cannot afford to feed them. Instead of farmers crying about lack of business from the tourist industry, and letting their crops go wasted, they should be finding creative ways to supply the local markets, thereby replacing the imported vegetables.
Even if lower prices results it's better than dumping the produce and earning nothing.
K M
keithmm38@yahoo.ca
