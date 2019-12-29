Looking to the future with hope

As 2019 comes to a close it is natural to review what happened during the past 12 months and ponder the future.

In looking ahead it is necessary to decide on the perspective of history to be employed in this speculative endeavour. There are three broad approaches to reviewing the past as a basis for forecasting the trends that are likely to dominate the future.

First is the pessimistic view that the world will end, sooner or later. The simplistic version is that everything has a beginning and an end. Everlasting is a concept the human mind cannot grasp. Either God will bring it to an end or mankind, the vilest of the animals, will destroy the planet, either slowly by neglecting climate change, or quickly via nuclear destruction.

Second, the passive view of history that life goes in waves, either by the Eastern yin and yang or the Marxist dialectic of opposites. There is no predictable pattern, it is neither divinely ordained nor driven by purposive action of humans. There is no beginning and no end.

Third, the optimistic view of history that undergirds the mindset of the Western world is that mankind makes life progressively better through development. New technologies, democracy, freedom and the certainty that a better world is both possible and inevitable make for a continuously improving life.

What, then, is ahead for Jamaica, a small developing country?

A realist view is that the challenge over the next 20 years is to significantly improve well-being of Jamaicans. Things like law and order and economic growth, which has averaged one per cent over the past 40 years, must be improved. So too must basic services such as electricity, water, roads and communications. Additionally there must be greater access to education and health services.

These ideals will not be easy as economic regionalism has failed and the global environment has become more hostile, thanks to the downside of globalisation and what husband and wife Nobel prizing-winning economists Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo describe as the “age of growing polarisation”.

All, though, is not lost. There is hope because Jamaicans are resilient and hold firm to the belief that we can do anything. Our track record proves it in people like Messrs Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, Mrs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Ms Tessanne Chin, the newly crowned Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and the thousands of other Jamaicans who excel in their fields daily.

As a people we have triumphed over colonialism, slavery and natural disasters, but the approach to our current problems cannot be that this, too, will pass. The will to survive and individual genius will not be enough. It will require collective, united national effort mobilised by post-tribal political leadership. The first and most important priority is to re-establish law and order. Far more human and financial resources as well as information and equipment must be applied to the problem of crime and violence. If law and order is re-established, it will unleash the enormous economic potential of Jamaicans at home and abroad, and the resulting economic boom will yield resources for education, health, roads, water, electricity, etc.

What all this requires is strong leadership.