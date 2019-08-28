Looks like we're being operating two sets of laws
Dear Editor,
I'm still shocked by how the police dealt with the recent antics by Dennis Dietrih.
Although he, or whoever was driving, had placed the lives of other motorists at risk, all he had to do was apologise and go his merry way. It makes me wonder how many other motorists can simply say how sorry they are to avoid a traffic ticket and some points coming off their licence.
After the incident unfolded, it is reported that the head of Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force went on a mission to pardon over a hundred other offenders, but it still doesn't make what the branch head, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, did initially right.
Following that development, the Welsh says he has signalled the traffic police to step up its vigilance to clamp down on motorists who violate the Road Traffic Act. He was speaking at the first International Symposium on Traffic Crash Investigation and Black Box analysis when the statement was made.
According to him, his team will be taking a no-nonsense approach to traffic management as there are over 40,000 warrants outstanding for traffic offenders.
How timely? Where was this 'approach' a few weeks ago?
He says the police want to remove discretion so that the law has more teeth. Teeth for who?
The fact is, when it comes to road safety, no one must be free from the law. You are never just driving for yourself.
Imagine if I was speeding up Spur Tree Hill and then decided to do a stunt, disregarding the other people who use the road? You know what type of havoc that would cause...and deaths?
Would I be let off because I'm known, or apprehended because I'm a nobody?
This applies across all other roles in society and places where we all go, regardless of our status the banks, food places, stores, schools, etc.
The Government's aim is to reduce poverty — which apparently is increasing — but with this current and clear show of favour for the affluent I wonder if it is really acting in the interest of the masses. Maybe the Government is simply putting on a show like the Mercedes-Benz driver.
We can't give preference to an individual because of his background in these instances. It is not right! It only proves that Jamaica is not operating for the man who is struggling day after day to meet his needs. It is operating for the one who already knows that his meal will be dished out for him.
Andre Heslop
andreheslop9@gmail.com
