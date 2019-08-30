Lots of blame to go around for the state of the Windies

Dear Editor,

The West Indies or I should say the Worst Indies have done it again, another dismal batting performance on a good wicket ideal for batting at home.

And if you really want to hear my view, it is the fault the president of Cricket West Indies, the selectors, the coaching staff, the captain, and the team itself.

First and foremost, the team lacks both a winning mentality and a killer instinct. Having India 25 for three and allowed them to score almost 300 runs is what I'm talking about. Another example, is the recent ICC World Cup.

When the new president, Ricky Skerritt, was elected the first thing he started to do was to bad-mouth and discredit his predecessor. Then, to make matters worse, he fired a winning coach who built a solid foundation by beating high-ranking England 2-1 in the Test series, thereby reclaiming the Wisden Trophy in the process, and drawing 2-2 in the One-Day International. One cannot argue with success.

If anything, he should have built on that, going forward. He shouldn't have dismantled the coaching staff. If he felt that changes should have been made then he should have waited until the ICC World Cup was over and then evaluated the situation; then, if he felt that change was necessary then he could have gone ahead — not before.

When Chris Gayle requested to play a farewell Test, I was sceptical at first. But, at 39, he's still producing and deserves to be included. Furthermore, he cannot do any worse than the current lot.

The selectors should select a balanced team as far as the region is concerned. It is team West Indies, and not team Barbados.

When India's second innings total of 347 for seven declared is more than West Indies' both innings combined, it is very embarrassing and humiliating. When your lower-order batsmen, who are specialist fast bowlers, are your top scorers it is time to make radical changes.

Hopefully, in the second Test in Kingston, they will include both Gayle and Rahkeem Cornwall and give a better performance. There's no shame in losing, but you should be competitive, and the West Indies aren't. Besides, if they are willing to learn, the Indian team can teach them a lot on how to apply themselves.

Noel Mitchell

Westchester, New York, USA

nlmworld@yahoo.com