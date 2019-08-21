Love March Movement's 'high ground' can't dictate people's lives

Dear Editor,

I listened to the Love March Movement's arguments against abortion and, like most religious groups, it is on a path to oppress people who exercise self-determination by taking the 'moral high ground'.

The Love March Movement is no different, in my opinion, from ISIS, who wants to create a religious utopia by nullifying human rights.

I am a Christian and, as such, I have to, by principle, take the stance against abortion, but in so doing I will not deny anyone the right to self-determination. The guiding principle of the Bible, most notably the New Testament, speaks of choice and free will. The Christian God did not deny his creations the right to choose between himself and the devil (Satan).

This is the principle on which the western world built its democracies, guided by the enlightenment principles.

A government should never design a policy with only Christians in mind. Our motto, “Out of many, one people” is alluding to the fact that Jamaica is a pluralistic society with varying views, beliefs, and practices; catering only to Christian views is a betrayal of our celebrated diversity.

For some people their approach to the ethical questions will be purely secular. For others, it will be heavily informed by religious values and doctrines. There is nothing inherently wrong with or superior in either approach. What is wrong, however, is religious values being the determining factor in the finalisation of law.

A pregnancy to a woman is, perhaps, one of the most determinative aspects of her life. It disrupts her body. It disrupts her education. It disrupts her employment. And it often disrupts her entire family life. By reason of the impact on the woman, she should be allowed to make the choice as to whether to continue or to terminate her pregnancy. The State or the public should not really have a say.

Kimon Blackwood

blackwood.a619@gmail.com