Low point of 2020

Dear Editor,

My low point for the year 2020 is the successful passage of the Bill piloted by Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke through Parliament which gave the Government the authority to withdraw near $60 billion from the coffers of National Housing Trust (NHT) for seemingly “housekeeping” purposes.

Thought well intentioned on this ball fell out of the minister's hands.

It is very hard for me to come to terms with it, extremely hard. What, in fact, is frightening is that there was no vigorous or sustaining objection from the Opposition party, while the leadership of the business community, churches, the public defender, and civic groups all kept their flags down.

A prominent economist has been quoted as saying,”The Government had no choice.” Other people have said, “These are unusual times that require unusual actions.” With this I am in full agreement; it is truly unusual times with the emergence of the novel coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down. But couldn't the Government have, instead, borrowed the funds from the NHT? This could have been done at a very concessional interest rate with a comfortable repayment period, considering the circumstances. This would leave the institution with a semblance of dignity and trustworthiness, which is so necessary for nation-building.

How can the people have confidence in the astuteness of our Parliament if reserves of the country are not used for the purpose legislated. What of the depositors insurance scheme? The most recent publication of it standing showed a formidable $24 billion plus. Will it meet the same fate?

The views of James Moss Solomon, published in the Sunday Observer on December 20, 2020 with the headline 'Yes, we have an emergency, but why another raid on the NHT?' is the only view, in my opinion, that hit the target.

When one looks at the poor state of the housing stock of the masses all over the island, which was recently highlighted by the heavy rains, this really is a travesty to take money from the NHT.

Dalgalish Henry

dalgalishja@gmail.com