Mahoe Gaming Enterprises seeks to introduce innovative lottery entertainment products
Dear Editor,
We would like to take this opportunity to introduce Mahoe Gaming Enterprises Limited, a 100 per cent Jamaican-owned entity under my leadership as chairperson and supported by directors Paul B Scott and Lise-Anne Harris.
Mahoe Gaming seeks to introduce innovative lottery entertainment products to Jamaica.
In accordance with all rules and regulations, Mahoe Gaming has applied and is in the process of seeking approval for a lottery licence. We respect the process.
As investors in the Jamaican economy we respect the independence of the regulator, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission, which is tasked with oversight of the gaming industry for the fair benefit of all concerned.
There is no doubt that competition will lead to the expansion of the market through innovation and increased consumer offerings. If we are given the privilege, we look forward to serving the Jamaican public with exciting gaming options and contributing to national development.
Michelle Myers Mayne
Chairperson
Mahoe Gaming Enterprises
