Dear Editor,

I have read and listened to countless Westerners bashing China's rise; however, I have not seen or heard any of them trying to correct the West's war approach to democracy, in which if you are told to implement democracy and you refuse, the army of one of these Western countries, or even their combined army, will come in and enforce their so-call democracy.

China is winning the real hearts and minds of the poorer countries without having to use its military to do so, but by sharing humanity and loan to those who want it, buying resources from others, and introducing new technology to these countries.

Could it be that the Western countries just feel threatened so this is why they are bashing China?

As of now, I see nothing that China is doing that warrants such opposition. If the West was saying that they have to shut down companies like Amazon and others who have become big billionaires off the backs of slave labour from Chinese workers, that I could support, but this does not bother them. Just because China stands to gain the trust of poorer countries, using its non-violent approach, this seem to be a huge problem with Western nations, so they are ganging up on China.

I would urge poor countries to stand up to the big countries and tell them that they better put up or shut up; match China's help or shut up and leave China alone.

China does not go around the world making war, it is helping to grow economies and making people's lives better. China is not offering directives like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose policies drain poor countries for profits and destroy their people's lives.

I say to the United States, Canada, Australia, Britain, and others to leave China alone. China is doing what they did not have the guts to do and that's helping poorer countries to get on the economic map.

I wonder what the world would look like if all these countries were taking the China approach of non-invasion and resource theft?

Some of them say that China is growing military strength, but the ones saying it already have military several times greater than that of China. I don't see the worry.

Are they saying that China should sit by like Western countries and not give the greatest help possible?

I am tired of the China bashing without better solutions.

Robert Clarke

Rclarke88@hotmail.com