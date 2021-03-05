Dear Editor,

Bunny Wailer, the quiet and unassuming member of the world-renowned The Wailers has gone on to Zion.

We are all aware of his outstanding legacy as a songwriter, singer and player of instruments in many songs. He was the recipient of many local and international awards.

Of the three Wailers, Bunny was a close friend of the Goodison family while attending All Saints All-Age School in Jones Town, which was demolished in the 1980s. I have some memories of Bunny.

Bunny rode a bicycle to school, which was a rarity, as most kids either walked or took the Jolly bus to school. You could say it was a form of status symbol. He would leave his bicycle at our home at Study Park Road, where he played before going to his nearby home at Trench Town.

Bunny was kind enough to allow us to use his bicycle and, therefore, was the main influence in teaching all the boys to ride. Later he went to Camperdown High School and was probably the only Wailer to get a secondary education. This was the nature of colonial education of the times; you had to be extremely bright or have the ability to pay.

My brother-in-law, Ted Chamberlain, was writing a book and required written permission from Bunny to include an excerpt from one of his writings. He said his word is “iron”, and he would not write anything; meaning they had to take his word as permission. He had no need to write down anything.

Finally, Bunny was uncomfortable in flying on the “iron bird” (aeroplane) to the extent that he would mainly travel with his newly employed photographer, who was well known to us at Jones Town, Patrick Blackwood.

These are only a few of the fond memories that I have of Bunny.

My condolence to the family and may Bunny rest in peace.

Karl Goodison

c/o brianamiller99.bm@gmail.com