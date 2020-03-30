May Pen Hospital equipped for the COVID-19 fight

Dear Editor,

The May Pen Hospital wishes to refute statements by a “Concerned staff member” which were published in the Jamaica Observer in a letter to the editor on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The person asserted that the personal protective equipment (PPEs) provided to staff are not the ones required to tackle the coronavirus.

Please note, the PPEs supplied to staff members are those recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle the coronavirus. Hazmat suits are being worn, but this is not what is recognised as the optimum for the management of the virus.

While the location of the hospital's designated isolation unit does not meet the ideal conditions — as it was not built for that purpose — the staff has been working to optimise the space. In fact, based on the surge in patients experienced in countries such as Italy, every space is being utilised to combat this pandemic.

Regarding the scheduling of staff members, this was developed after much effort, given the fear of some staff members. However, the May Pen Hospital has a cohort of doctors and nurses who have extended themselves to work for their community and country, and for which we applaud them.

It should be noted that staff members have undergone several training sessions in the use of PPEs and about the coronavirus. These training sessions have not only been for medical personnel, but for all categories of staff.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken the necessary steps to provide the facilities across the country with additional resources to manage and respond to the coronavirus. We encourage staff members at this time to remain calm and use the appropriate channels to share their concerns, as we work together during this difficult period for Jamaica and the globe.

May Pen Hospital

Southern Regional Health Authority

latoya.laylor@srha.gov.jm