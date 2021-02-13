Maybe easing sport restrictions on a conditional basis could work

Such has been the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week or so, there's no surprise that influential voices want the Government to rethink plans to resume sporting competition.

Total reported COVID-19 cases — increasing by the hundreds on a daily basis — stood at 18,527 at last update yesterday, and deaths were at 368. To be clear, of the total number of cases, 12,504 have recovered; therefore. there are 6,023 active cases.

Dr Morais Guy, Opposition spokesman on health, argues that with the surge apparently gathering speed, the risk of sport becoming a super spreader is too great.

“I would suggest that the Government hold off for another four weeks and then make an assessment at that time. If numbers remain high even then, hold off. If they come down, then we could resume sporting [disciplines] in a limited form,” Dr Guy said.

The Government has indicated by deed and word that it will respond to individual sectors across the society on a case-by-case basis.

Note that while curfew hours have been extended — a strategy which officialdom claims actually helps to reduce virus infection numbers — the Government has so far resisted calls to shut down face-to-face school once again.

Beyond that, this newspaper supports the Government's position that it must take a balanced approach to ensure that, even as measures are in place to protect people from the deadly respiratory illness, business, economic activity and education survive. “Balancing lives and livelihoods” is the colourful catchphrase.

Even in organised sport, which has been mostly shut down, that balancing act has been very much in evidence. For it's not by accident that horse racing continues on schedule: That's not just sport, it is big business and a significant employer.

The truth, though, is that as it exists in Jamaica currently, sport remains mostly amateur, semi-pro at best, with limited scope for televised coverage, which is where money is made.

Let's not forget that money has to be a major factor in setting up efficiently run biosecure arrangements — a pre-requisite for much of high-level sport now taking place internationally.

Yet, it can't only be about money. As athletic star Mr Yohan Blake and others have been reminding us, Jamaican athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games — which up to this point is still on — need to get into competition.

And, we are aware that Jamaica's cricketers now participating in the Regional Super50 tournament in Antigua started at a real disadvantage since they were unable to compete in practice games/trial matches even as opponents across the region were competing. In fact, protocols dictated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness allowed members of the Jamaica cricket squad to train in small groups only.

It seems to us that going forward, and even if the current surge of COVID-19 cases continues, the authorities may have to consider easing restrictions on a conditional basis for non-contact sports such as track and field, cricket, tennis, etc, while continuing temporary restrictions on others. That would be bad news for contact disciplines such as football, basketball and netball. But such are the times we are in.