More attention needed in the classroom

There has always been a concern about students' behaviour in and out of the classroom, but the recent videos released on social media have confirmed the discourse that more attention needs to be paid to the education system, as well as student-teacher interaction.

The classroom is a place for learning, but it seems that little more than that is taking place as students can be seen in various videos dancing, fighting, or even jeering teachers.

This calls for the intervention. But what can really be done to alter the behaviour of these students?

There are hardly any real students in school these days. Most of who are attending school act as though they are adults and refuse to be spoken to, or reprimanded for doing something contrary to the rules and guidelines of the institution they attend.

In order to fix this growing problem it will take some social adjustment. Students can be re-taught the importance of education, decorum, and the value of life. The relationships between parents and children are strained, as both children and parents are abusive to each other. It is so bad that it gets physical, where children are fighting their parents and they then go to school with the same abusive mentality. They expect everyone to yield to their demands; and, if these are not met, it is considered a form of 'dissing'.

The gravity of community violence and poverty has played a role in shaping the ideologies and value system for many children living in inner-city communities. It is these negative values that have helped to create monsters and murderers in today's society. They have grown up in a society where criminals and guns rule, so they join gangs to be a part of the 'in' groups. A society in which children are allowed to do whatever they want and disrespect whomever they want is bound to feel the effects later in life.

Behavioural problems in schools interfere with learning for all students in the classroom. Administrators need new methods for creating a positive learning atmosphere for schools.

There must be a proper system to deal with disruptive students; suspension or expulsion should be last resort and should only be employed if all other methods have failed.

It has been challenging for teachers, the constant verbal abuse, even physical abuse, can take a toll on anyone, but students also have a responsibility to understand the true importance of education and how not having a proper education will affect them.

Nickoy Brown

Kingston

