More SOEs is not a crime plan

Dear Editor,

With the recent upsurge in violence it is high time Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang presents the citizens of this murderous country with a strategic crime plan.

And before he runs to the House of Parliament to cry foul and point fingers at the 14-member Opposition, might I advise Dr Chang that the continued use of states of emergency (SOE) is not a crime plan. Furthermore, it does not work!

There is obviously a deep-rooted subculture of violence in this country that needs to be addressed. It is going to take more than vehicle stops/searches and unconstitutional detentions, which are synonymous with SOEs, to tackle the issue.

Given the fact that the country doesn't have the wherewithal to solve crime, prevention is our best bet. In a country which provides little hope for youth, illegal quick fixes will be attractive.

There is also the matter of putting in place the right team. The citizenry has very little confidence in the ability of the security forces to keep us safe. Gone are the days when we could point out a cop who is feared by criminals. It's as if they have gone soft. Some blame the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), some blame resources, but, whatever the reason, we are not really feeling their presence.

As for the Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, perhaps it is time we really assessed whether an army man is the right fit to lead that body.

We do not need SOEs to unleash the security forces. The Government has free rein to put as many of them out there as it sees fit. Unless SOEs result in the arrest, charge, and prosecution of criminals, they don't work. Sending criminals into hiding is simply vacation. As soon as the SOE is lifted they come out with a vengeance to make up for lost time. At the same time, there have been instances in which murders took place amidst a SOE and in a zone of special operations (ZOSO).

So, Dr Chang, before you start, please save us the sad tune about the Opposition not supporting SOEs. This is your second-consecutive term in office.

Jamaica sits atop the region as the most murderous country, outpacing the land of drug cartels. Criminals walk into churches and commit murder being confident in the presumption that they will not be caught or prosecuted. We need a crime plan. In the meantime, may God have mercy on us!

Marie Campbell

marieanncampbell@gmail.com