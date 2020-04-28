More to fear from murderers than coronavirus?

The call by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) for a national plan leading to the reopening of the Jamaican economy should provide breathing space for the Government to act without fear to get the economy back on track.

If the Administration is being timid and over-cautious that reopening the economy too soon could backfire, the national broadcast on Sunday by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips should help remove some of the butterflies in its stomach.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has promised to outline this week what we expect will be a carefully crafted plan to get the country going again. We take him at his word and we expect to see that materialise sooner than later.

In his broadcast, Dr Phillips stressed a position we have taken in recent days in this space that the health of the Jamaican people cannot be sustained without a planned reopening of the economy that will put some of our people back to work and provide incomes for families. He could not have said it better:

“These are serious times. Though the COVID-19 virus has not yet peaked in Jamaica, it has already devastated the country's economy. The tourism industry has effectively closed; the demand for bauxite and alumina on the world market has fallen, and this removes another source of foreign exchange earnings. Similarly, remittance flows, through Western Union, MoneyGram and the banks, have been negatively affected by the global pandemic which has affected Jamaicans overseas in the United States, Canada, Britain, and other countries.

We have no hesitation in supporting Dr Phillips's suggestion, one we have also made here, that a broad-based planning committee or task force be established to craft a programme for rebuilding Jamaica after COVID-19.

He calls his body a national COVID-19 Prevention Planning and Oversight Committee (CPOC), in the fashion of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC). Frankly, we don't care what name it is given, as long as it does the job.

Every time that the term reopening the economy is used some people get spooked, pointing out that confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise and reopening would make it worse. The suggestion here is that until there is no new case of the virus the economy must remain under lockdown. This makes no sense.

There is never likely to be a time when a virus will entirely disappear.

We still have remnants of SARS, MERS, AIDS, HINI, Ebola, and influenza, among others. If the world were to await their complete disappearance we would probably never have an economy. Try to imagine the idiocy of that.

Inasmuch as we fear the coronavirus — and it is to be feared — we should note that while the virus has claimed only seven deaths so far, the police have reported 361 murders up to April 6, 2020. We are not making the argument, but that would suggest we have more to fear from the gunman than the virus.

Jamaicans are capable of opening the economy with great care. Let's do it.