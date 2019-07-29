Mr Alanzo Hill, like a beacon, is showing the way

The story of Mr Alanzo Hill published in yesterday's Sunday edition will have resonated well with most people.

Mr Hill, a native of Denham Town, west Kingston, who is 22 years old, tells us that his life was changed for the better at age 16 when he was held by the police and charged because he had a knife on him.

After hearing his circumstances, a parish judge sent the Tivoli High School student for counselling and rehabilitation under the Drug Treatment Court (DTC) programme. That's because Mr Hill, at age 16, had become a habitual ganja smoker.

He tells us that, “I fell into some serious problems and had to go to Family Court with my mother because they said I was abusing marijuana. I used to smoke every day — sometimes 10, 12 times for the day; sometimes more...”

We are told that in Mr Hill's case the social intervention has been a spectacular success. We daresay social workers, teachers, family members, etc who worked with the teenager to help him overcome his problems must be extremely proud.

As a participant in the drug rehab programme, Mr Hill was enrolled at the HEART Trust/National Training Agency which he completed a Level Three diploma in electrical installation. He also received training in photovoltaic design and installation at Caribbean Maritime University through a United States International Development-funded initiative done in partnership with the DTC.

Mr Hill was later adopted into the Citizen Security and Justice Programme that now sponsors his educational development at Excelsior Community College. He is four months away from completing an associate degree in renewable energy.

Mr Hill is now contemplating various career choices as he looks forward to a bright future, free of crime and social deviance.

We are not so naive as to believe that social intervention, such as has happened in Mr Hill's case, will lead to success every time. The beneficiaries must be prepared to help themselves.

Mr Hill himself tells us that, “you can lead the horse to the water, but you can't force him to drink.”

But he also clearly believes that if he hadn't been led to “water” he would have had little chance.

Note his comment that, to “tell you the truth, I would not be here today if the police didn't stop me”.

In his case, the police didn't simply stop Mr Hill. The authorities proactively steered him in a direction which will allow him to not only uplift himself and family, but make a positive contribution to his community and country.

In our view, Mr Hill's story is an illustration of what can happen if the country and its leaders set about not only the suppression of crime, but in ensuring that all our children and young people — regardless of their circumstances — are properly cared for and schooled.

Crime won't go away overnight. Those who believe that are only fooling themselves.

But if the society, in a properly planned and structured way, sets about taking care of children and young people, even as the security forces remain firm and vigilant, Jamaica may well get to the point, in 20 years or so, when crime is no longer considered a major problem.

It will take resources, hard work, planning, and inspiring leadership. But that has to be the way forward.