Mr Vegas the only artiste voice of reason?
Dear Editor,
Constructive criticism or rightful condemnation is sometimes never fully appreciated by the targeted individual when it comes from outside that individualʼs group or body. In such circumstances the targeted individual will be quick to say, “A who him fi a criticise? After him a nuh one a wi!”
Within this context, the reported criticism and condemnation by dancehall artiste Mr Vegas of one of his colleague entertainers Elephant Man, given name Oneal Bryan, on his conduct regarding his failure to declare, in precise terms, his recent travel history in the face of the coronavirus pandemic within certain European countries, is to be applauded.
The corollary to the state of those who attain great heights within their respective field of industry; be it athletics, politics, or music (as Elephant Man has in the latter category), is fame. From fame comes influence and an opportunity to lead by example. While recognising that none of us are infallible, Elephant Man's conduct is less than acceptable and his subsequent apology by way of explanation was frail.
The Jamaica Federation of Musicians & Affiliated Artistes Union has missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate its objective beyond seeing to the personal well-being of its members. Indeed, the silence of the other members of the entertainment industry is deafening on this subject.
In this current period, as we face the challenge of overcoming the coronavirus, we must remember that we are our brother's keeper, and all hands are to be on deck — social distancing notwithstanding. It is all for one and one for all; united we stand, divided we fall. We are, after all, “Out of Many One People.”
Peter Champagnie, QC
Attorney-at-law
peter.champagnie@gmail.com
