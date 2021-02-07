Ms Lisa Hanna's head is in the right place

Jamaican Members of Parliament (MP), especially those without Cabinet responsibility, are largely viewed as constituency benefactors, doling out funds to the poor and unemployed for food, school fees, weddings, funerals and the like.

Last week, St Ann South Eastern MP Lisa Hanna introduced a rather interesting private member's motion calling for a debate in the House of Representatives that would represent a concept reset of MPs and their role.

Ms Hanna, it seems, believes that MPs should help to create the climate and mindset among their constituents for the achievement of sustained economic growth in a way that increases per capita income of all citizens.

She argues that Jamaica's long night of anaemic economic growth points to a manifest failure to fix the problem of imports dwarfing exports by as much as four times. This is hard to dispute.

Moreover, she points to the massive and increasing trade deficit as indicative that local production is internationally uncompetitive, hence the constantly increasing imports and declining exports, evidenced by the state of agriculture and manufacturing.

Based on the experience of developing countries that have accomplished high rates of economic growth, Jamaica must create an economy characterised by internationally competitive production of goods and services for both export and domestic consumption.

Ms Hanna, as so many others before her, says Jamaica needs to structurally transform our economy into an internationally competitive one, by becoming a value-added export country focusing on products and services in which we can identify a global competitive advantage.

The wider discussion of the issue must include the manufacturers who have benefited from lower interest rates, declining energy costs, protective tariffs and preferential market access to the US and Europe, but with little to show for it.

Importers can bring much to the table by helping to develop an understanding of why there is need to undercut local production, including food, with imports.

The discussion Ms Hanna is calling for is indeed timely, perhaps long overdue. But it will be of little use if it becomes the typical parliamentary debate where the Opposition criticises the Government and the Administration repeats all the announcements and promises.

We say timely because the Government and private sector are seriously thinking about the prospects for economic recovery and viability in the post-pandemic economy. Complementing these domestic economic policy changes is the hoped-for resumption of international trade, especially with the resurrection of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The General Council of the WTO in October 2020 announced that the candidate best poised to attain consensus and become its seventh director general is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Now that the rival candidate has withdrawn and the US is no longer blocking the appointment.

This eminently qualified candidate, who will be the first woman to do so, has a PhD in economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was number two at the World Bank. She is also a former minister of finance of Nigeria.