Murder by neglect!

The Armenian genocide that took place in Turkey from about 1915 to a disputed date of 1923 has some interesting and thought-provoking features.

It was like most, characterised by ethnic, racial and religious divisions, and like most massacres fuelled by senseless hate and propaganda. It was also unnecessary, improperly apologised for and a stain on Turkey's history.

It is a conflict that is under-researched and has become, recently, more thoroughly presented to the world by Dr Jermaine McCalpin, a Jamaican academic and political scientist, and most importantly, a Calabar High School old boy. Quite fitting, I think, on both fronts.

What is a sad uniqueness of this conflict is the way the Turkish people accomplished the slaughter of over a million peaceful human beings. There were the usual guns, swords and knives, but to a large degree, they just simply force marched them into the desert and allowed the elements to kill them.

Since then, other groups in the world have found ingenious methods of unkind and unwarranted slaughter. In Sudan, warlords use hunger. This they accomplish by many means, including hijacking of relief convoys en route with food.

There are many methods that people can employ to cause death without ever pulling a trigger or dropping a bomb. One is simply neglecting to act.

So, for example, if a Parliament knows that gang members are creating mayhem and killing off each other and, far more tragically, killing some innocent people, but refuse to take the measures required to prevent it, then it is causing death by neglecting to act.

Yes, you are darn right, I am speaking about our Parliament.

For the last few months, since the removal of the states of emergency (SOEs), murders and gang activity are occurring at an alarming rate. We know that by declaring a national state of emergency we can cut the activity and reduce the killing. However, the 63 men and women we elected are neglecting to do what needs to be done. So back to my former point – murder by neglect.

It is not that dissimilar to failing to give water to a thirsty Armenian in Turkey – the inaction causes death – or medicine to a POW (prisoner of war).

I really cannot see why it cannot be done. There are no tourists because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so they are not coming to Jamaica anyhow.

We saw how effective the SOEs were in Montego Bay.

We also realised that whenever an SOE was implemented, murders tended to shift to other parishes. So we know that the measure has to be national to garner full effect.

I have rocked my brain as to why is it so difficult for these very sensible citizens, who we have elected, to simply put aside their partisan politics and do what they need to do. I think it must be a mix of reasons.

I do not think most of them realise why a state of emergency will cut down the killing. It is not because of the expanded powers of search or seizure. That can be accommodated in other areas of existing law.

Our ability to enter and search is not like the United States that need the involvement of a judge. A justice of the peace can sign a search warrant, and they are always willing to assist the police. In fact, any police officer who has attained the rank of sergeant or above can sign a dangerous drug search warrant. Also, there is an area of law relating to stolen goods where a district constable can enter without any warrant at all.

To be frank, Jamaica does not really have an Illegally Obtained Evidence Act, ie unless you are dealing with telecom issues and unlawful possession of property.

Could it be that they are concerned about the likelihood of the armed forces to use violence. If so, I do not know why. The states of emergency, in their recent usage, did not reflect an increase in the use of force.

The state of emergency is effective because of the power to remand without charge. This is where it was most useful in its last application, and I think it would have been more useful if the bar to legally remand was not so high.

This is really it: Criminals fear death and remand. They know charges and convictions are hard to achieve, because they do not commit crimes with an aim to being caught. The state of emergency allows for this as a crime-fighting tool.

If we do not get the state of emergency imposed, we will, at best, remain with the murder rate of 47 per 100,000 and, at worst, work our way back up to 55 per 100,000. Either way, we will continue being an embarrassment to the Caribbean region.

There are, I concede, things that need to be done as soon as possible to allow for a smooth imposition of the emergency measures. We need a temporary remand facility at Up Park Camp. It has been done before.

Remanded gangsters must be treated properly and safely in custody, at an even higher standard than charged or convicted individuals, because they are not yet legally implicated in a crime. This needs to be closely monitored.

The zones of special operations (ZOSO) need to be adjusted, legally, to a 10-year model, so that social change can bring about cultural change, which is long term. But we need it declared fast.

The nation needs to be conditioned to understand that murders are not a normal activity in a civilised society and that we already are living in an 'emergency'.

The imposition of the SOE must be so surgical that it impacts gangs and not industry, to include entertainment.

It must be almost invisible to the non-gang-affiliated Jamaica.

However, we will require a Parliament that thinks country and not party, one that is focused on saving lives, not trying to look good for a re-election or to simply oppose because it is the political norm.

Also, both parties need to stop taking law-abiding Jamaicans for granted. The gangsters do vote and, yes, they influence votes, but it is really us, the non-criminals, who determine the winner. The gangsters number only 10,000. We are an enormous group.

Also, we do not have to vote at all. Or we can start voting for the independent candidates. You owe us first consideration. Criminals interests must be looked on as secondary to ours. The SOE will affect only criminals. Ignore what the lawyers are saying, it is their job to protect their clients.

Trust me, no police officer is going to waste jail space on you if you are not a killer.

Many decent, law-abiding citizens are impacted significantly by the approximately 300 innocent citizens killed annually. All Jamaica is impacted by the sullying of our reputation worldwide.

It is time to act now in 'our' interest; it is time to put cooperation over party, order over politics and to save innocent lives and our image, irrespective of how much gunmen and their attorneys you offend.

Neglecting to take action to prevent a murder is, in effect, contributing to it occurring. If you genuinely think that the SOE will not prevent some people being killed I would understand you not supporting it, irrespective of which side of the house you sit. But I would think you are an imbecile. How could you believe that it will not prevent some people being killed after the reduction of homicides in Montego Bay when it was last used?

If you think that it will result in innocent Jamaican citizens being remanded, I would believe you are terribly misinformed, and possibly a bit too disconnected from the justice system.

If you believe, however, that it is better that more innocent people, like the Andrea Garwood, get killed than to subjugate the rights of one citizen, even if he is a killer, then I would invite you to attend her funeral with me and look at the cost of your decision.

