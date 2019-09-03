National advertising a must for political campaigns

Dear Editor,

I was watching the evening news and was thrown into nostalgic emotions as I heard a familiar sound from my childhood. It was the trumpet that was synonymous with People's National Party (PNP) announcements.

For a moment I thought I would see the beloved Michael Manley onscreen. However, the drums which followed, signalled a new era, and I saw Peter Bunting appear. Indeed, it was a 'Rise United' campaign advertisement.

As a member of the PNP, I felt proud to see a brilliantly crafted message on television; something which has been missing for many years. It was the strongest call to action that I have seen or heard from the party in the longest while. Any Comrade should be proud.

But, alas, it drew the ire of some, instead. How dare Rise United launch a national campaign for an internal race? I was disappointed to see that someone took the time to write to the newspapers to complain about an initiative that brings much-needed publicity to the party.

Despite the consecutive losses, some members of the PNP hierarchy appear to be having grave difficulty catching up with the times. Didn't the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) beat the PNP in three elections since 2016 by releasing robust media campaigns? Members like myself watched in despair as the JLP dominated the airwaves. We watched in hope that the PNP would release a good advertisement for Dr Shane Alexis and Damion Crawford as they represented the party in two-consecutive by-elections, which were lost. And all we could hear from Dr Peter Phillips in the aftermath was the usual swansong about vote-buying.

The PNP, in 2019, still hangs on to the belief that door-to-door engagement 'on the ground', as they call it, is the best way to go. How many losses will it take before it gets it? A national campaign not only targets delegates, but ignites the party. Obviously, 'One PNP' doesn't have a budget, which doesn't make sense in this era.

Well, that's too bad. Some of us enjoy seeing the PNP on TV. We love to hear the trumpet. Michael Manley would be proud. As the referee would say, “Play on!”

Marie Campbell

marieanncampbell@gmail.com