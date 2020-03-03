National Stadium experience signals hope for Ja

Dear Editor,

I have not been to the National Stadium for about 15 years for the following reasons:

• You are bombarded by thugs and scalpers trying to sell you illegal tickets.

• The actual “procedure” to get inside the stadium facility was a real hassle.

• The stadium was always dirty, especially the bathrooms.

• There were a lot of violent people in the facility; you could lose your life at any event being kept there.

However, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 I decided that, despite all of these negatives, I would attend the Gibson/McCook Relays. My main reason was that, as a Kingston College old boy, I wanted to see their famed Class Two sprint relay team in action.

I was to be very pleasantly surprised by the following:

• The purchasing of the tickets at the ticket counter was very easy. Everything was well organised. There were orderly lines.

• Entry to the parking lot was hassle-free and orderly. The lady handing out the parking tickets actually smiled while dealing with me.

• When I tried to gain entry to the outskirts of the grandstand, the policemen and security guards who searched my bag were strict but pleasant.

• When I tried to gain entry to the grandstand itself the security guards who body searched and patted me down were quite pleasant.

• On entering the grandstand I was greeted by a beautiful usher who asked me my ticket number and offered to show me to my seat. This never happened in all my previous years of going to the National Stadium, you just sat where you pleased.

• The bathrooms were spotless all day.

Experiences like these tell me that there is still hope for Jamaica.

My afternoon was further totally fulfilled as the KC Class Two sprint relay team did not disappoint. Their anchor leg runner got the baton in fifth position and with 50 metres to go ran past the whole field to finish first. Fortis Forever!

Peter Martin

c/o barrygwilliams@gmail.com