NCB scores with mea culpas

Dear Editor,

Arising from the letter to the editor published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 National Commercial Bank's Constant Spring Teller Supervisor Orlando Robinson called me before or near opening hours and was most profuse in his apologies for what I had to endure yesterday in the branch.

“Sir,” he said, “our systems were down, but you still should not have had the experience you had, and I take full responsibility for what happened.”

He even offered to deliver the draft, but since I had planned to purchase some more United States dollars I told him I would be in the branch within an hour.

He advised I should ask for him, and so I did, and the treatment was royal; what everyone, especially senior citizens, deserve.

I was out of the bank in less than 20 minutes.

On my way out I got a call from the regional manager (name escapes my mature brain), also apologising.

I accepted the apologies as genuine and it did not even cross my mind to require any 'Hail Marys or Sankey cum candles'. Maybe our Lord's kind words to the woman caught in the act of adultery are appropriate.

If you don't recall, read yuh Bible, John 8.

Rev Clinton Chisholm

Academic dean

Caribbean Graduate School of Theology

clintchis@yahoo.com