NCB scores with mea culpas
Dear Editor,
Arising from the letter to the editor published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 National Commercial Bank's Constant Spring Teller Supervisor Orlando Robinson called me before or near opening hours and was most profuse in his apologies for what I had to endure yesterday in the branch.
“Sir,” he said, “our systems were down, but you still should not have had the experience you had, and I take full responsibility for what happened.”
He even offered to deliver the draft, but since I had planned to purchase some more United States dollars I told him I would be in the branch within an hour.
He advised I should ask for him, and so I did, and the treatment was royal; what everyone, especially senior citizens, deserve.
I was out of the bank in less than 20 minutes.
On my way out I got a call from the regional manager (name escapes my mature brain), also apologising.
I accepted the apologies as genuine and it did not even cross my mind to require any 'Hail Marys or Sankey cum candles'. Maybe our Lord's kind words to the woman caught in the act of adultery are appropriate.
If you don't recall, read yuh Bible, John 8.
Rev Clinton Chisholm
Academic dean
Caribbean Graduate School of Theology
clintchis@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy