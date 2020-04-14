New way of living

Dear Editor,

When was the last time your mom or dad cooked a meal? Or set the dinner table? Used a knife and fork?

Some kids have the front door keys around their necks as they are raising themselves.

Some kids have parents who don't know their teachers, friends, enemies.

Some parents don't even know their kids' handwriting.

But thanks to COVID-19 that's changed for the better.

But when was the last time you saw a kid planting a flower, cutting the hedge, raking the yard? Now they do, thanks to, you guessed it, COVID-19.

Pam Pit

pamjamaica@yahoo.com