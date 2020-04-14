New way of living
Dear Editor,
When was the last time your mom or dad cooked a meal? Or set the dinner table? Used a knife and fork?
Some kids have the front door keys around their necks as they are raising themselves.
Some kids have parents who don't know their teachers, friends, enemies.
Some parents don't even know their kids' handwriting.
But thanks to COVID-19 that's changed for the better.
But when was the last time you saw a kid planting a flower, cutting the hedge, raking the yard? Now they do, thanks to, you guessed it, COVID-19.
Pam Pit
pamjamaica@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy