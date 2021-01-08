New year's messages found wanting
Dear Editor,
After reading the new year's messages of our national leaders I experienced a deep sense of disappointment.
Although we are on the eve of our 60th anniversary of Independence, only the Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding mentioned the need for us to initiate the necessary steps to rid ourselves of the monarchy and accede to the appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Appeal.
Although it is clear that a high percentage of our young people, especially the males, are vulnerable to criminal influences, there is no suggestion or mention of a comprehensive ameliorative programme to rescue and provide guidance, rehabilitation, and protection for these vulnerable individuals.
It gave me some hope that veteran journalist, Lloyd B Smith, had the foresight and wisdom to call for making 2021 the year of mentorship. I pray that this will be taken up and extended into a comprehensive rehabilitation and orientation programme for the young this very year and onwards.
Blessings for 2021.
Lloyd G Barnett
Kingston 5
dr.lgbarnett@gmail.com
