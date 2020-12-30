New year's wishes
Dear Editor,
This is my new year message, which comes in a package of different subjects.
And, I am hoping to see some positive changes in 2021.
Please cut down on Internet fees in the coming year, because many are struggling to keep up with high charges and we can't do without the service.
Cut your speed; too many people continue to die, untimely and senselessly, on our roads. As well, we must severely punish stubborn road hogs in 2021.
Let's hope and pray for the death of COVID-19 in the coming year, which has made 2020 one of the worst years in the history of the world.
Let's continue the fight against lewd music in Jamaica, despite the passiveness of the powers that be, and the silence of most of our people against it. Those who are playing loud, lewd music in public spaces and places should be charged and fined in 2021.
Let's hope that our high murder/death rate will drop to a low level in the new year; below the 1,000 mark. As well, let us pray that our country, which is in bondage for fear of the crime monsters, will muster the courage and get out of it.
Have a happy new year.
Donald McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
